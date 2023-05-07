Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 73,500 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.80. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

