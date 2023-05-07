Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,928 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 282.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $912,194.01. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $912,194.01. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $6,340,610. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Trading Up 2.5 %

SPT opened at $39.48 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.