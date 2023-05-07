Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 200.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.68 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other news, Director Spencer Abraham bought 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Spencer Abraham purchased 38,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,190.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.