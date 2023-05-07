Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,400 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.98%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

