Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 91.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $137,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,530.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

