Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First BanCorp. Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

