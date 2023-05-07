Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,200 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EnPro Industries

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

NPO stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

