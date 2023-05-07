Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $473,000 Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE SPXC opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $3,626,421 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

