Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 83,100 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UEC opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.98. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham purchased 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

