Comparing WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) and BILL (NYSE:BILL)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) and BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and BILL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology -53.81% -25.56% -11.03% BILL -30.41% -4.85% -2.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WM Technology and BILL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $215.53 million 0.56 -$115.99 million ($1.31) -0.63 BILL $641.96 million 15.58 -$326.36 million ($3.33) -28.24

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WM Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BILL. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.7% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of BILL shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of WM Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BILL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

WM Technology has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BILL has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WM Technology and BILL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 4 2 0 2.33 BILL 1 5 15 0 2.67

WM Technology presently has a consensus target price of $3.29, suggesting a potential upside of 301.22%. BILL has a consensus target price of $126.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.78%. Given WM Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than BILL.

Summary

BILL beats WM Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.