Critical Survey: Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) vs. Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE)

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.84% 17.56% 10.78% Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -305.61% -148.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Atlas Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $720.10 million 0.70 $63.30 million $3.34 7.63 Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 16,149.04 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sisecam Resources and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Atlas Lithium has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.08%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sisecam Resources beats Atlas Lithium on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. It operates through the Domestic and International geographic segments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

