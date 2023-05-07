WW International (NYSE:WW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

WW International Stock Up 22.6 %

WW International stock opened at $9.29 on Friday.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

