Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $15.58 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $330.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.