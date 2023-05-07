Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $798,142. 70.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.