Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $164.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.37. Rogers has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $273.17.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Rogers by 48.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Rogers by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 137,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,586 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 12,359.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 508,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

