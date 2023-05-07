Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Regis Stock Up 5.7 %

Regis stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Regis has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Institutional Trading of Regis

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. FMR LLC increased its position in Regis by 304.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Regis by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

