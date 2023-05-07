PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.11.

PVH stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

