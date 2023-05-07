Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,571 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,685,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,100,000 after buying an additional 36,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after buying an additional 230,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in FOX by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after buying an additional 851,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

