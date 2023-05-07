Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $487,000 Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encore Wire Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of WIRE opened at $166.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Articles

