Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Endava were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $64,236,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,217,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,934,000 after acquiring an additional 362,084 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 9.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,672,000 after acquiring an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

Endava Stock Down 6.2 %

DAVA opened at $52.14 on Friday. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

