Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,956 shares of company stock worth $56,900,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.