Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $23.32 Million Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDMO stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a market cap of $129.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

