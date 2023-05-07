Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:APO opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 877,956 shares of company stock worth $56,900,577. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

