TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of CVB Financial worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

