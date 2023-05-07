Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,714 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,714 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $48.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

