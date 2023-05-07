Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Planet Fitness worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,985,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,200,000 after buying an additional 190,817 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,139,000 after buying an additional 575,627 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after purchasing an additional 61,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $69.53 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

