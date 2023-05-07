Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Planet Fitness worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $69.53 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

