Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.70 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

