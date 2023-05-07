Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 109,408 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,408 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.85 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

