Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,469 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after purchasing an additional 761,812 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 259,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,587 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.