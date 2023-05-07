Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.83 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

