Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.02 Million Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $21,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 337,380 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 772.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 276,923 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,633,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,250.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 136,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 479.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.98 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

