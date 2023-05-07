Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Casey’s General Stores worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.8 %

CASY stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.39. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

