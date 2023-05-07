Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Hexcel worth $20,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.3 %

Hexcel stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

