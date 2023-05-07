Celer Network (CELR) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $152.71 million and $11.84 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

