Bitcoin Private Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $27.16 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00123960 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00046501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00030437 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.