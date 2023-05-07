Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0257 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $471.86 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,380,528,594 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,375,491,694.685127. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0260015 USD and is down -8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $15,836,837.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

