Oxen 1-Day Volume Hits $240,139.09 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $240,139.09 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,860.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00290045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00549369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00406297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,980,759 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

