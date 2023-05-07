Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Achieves $183,821.84

Substratum (SUB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 96.2% against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $183,821.84 and approximately $10.50 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,865.84 or 1.00016963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00047999 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

