Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Sector Perform

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBP. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $117.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $686.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.28 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $511,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $511,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.