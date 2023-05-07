Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $48.37 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,584.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Climb Global Solutions

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

