ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.14.

Insider Activity

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 355.09%. Equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 102,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,657.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

