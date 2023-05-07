Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.53.
Signature Bank Stock Up 12.5 %
Shares of SBNY opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $246.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.49.
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
