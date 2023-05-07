Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.53.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $246.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Signature Bank Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after acquiring an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $126,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after buying an additional 697,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,631,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.