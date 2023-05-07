National HealthCare Co. (NHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $875.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $264.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy purchased 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $125,011.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 496.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in National HealthCare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National HealthCare by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.