Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNWGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

HNW stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Dividend History for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.