Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

HNW stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

