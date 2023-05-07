First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (INBKZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INBKZ opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $26.39.
