BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 25.50 Per Share

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $14.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

Shares of BRSC stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($16.74) on Friday. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,162 ($14.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,526 ($19.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £651.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,318.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,344.89.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

