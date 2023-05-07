BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 25.50 Per Share

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $14.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
Shares of BRSC stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($16.74) on Friday. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,162 ($14.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,526 ($19.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £651.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,318.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,344.89.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.