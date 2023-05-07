Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.15 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

