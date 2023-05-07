Dover Co. (DOV) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on June 15th

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Dover has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dover to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

NYSE:DOV opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.43. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Dover by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

