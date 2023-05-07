Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.37 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
